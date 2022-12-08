The Osaka District Court on Thursday sentenced a man to three years in prison, suspended for five years, for damaging a building belonging to an international school in Osaka Prefecture in what is widely seen as a hate crime.

The Osaka court found Makoto Tachikawa, 30, guilty of trespassing into the Korea International School, attended by students including Korean residents in Japan, in the city of Ibaraki in April, and setting a floor of its building on fire.

In the same trial, Tachikawa was also found guilty of breaking into the office of Kiyomi Tsujimoto, a Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan lawmaker, in March, as well as into a facility of Japan’s largest lay Buddhist group Soka Gakkai in May. Both facilities were also in Osaka Prefecture.