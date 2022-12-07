The ruling and opposition parties agreed Wednesday to vote on a bill in the Lower House the following day that would ban organizations from soliciting donations through fear, paving the way for the legislation to clear parliament by the end of the session.

The move essentially cements the passage of one of the most important bills for Prime Minister Fumio Kishida following weeks of negotiations between the ruling and opposition parties on the details.

Kishida initially intended to submit the bill during the next parliamentary session but decided to submit it in the current session amid pressure from the opposition to quickly take measures to provide support to victims of the Unification Church.