  • Shizuoka Prefectural Police investigators take out boxes of documents after raiding Sakura Hoikuen nursery school in Susono, Shizuoka Prefecture, on Sunday. | KYODO
  • Kyodo

The government said Tuesday that it will look into child mistreatment cases at nurseries across the country and how municipalities have handled them, following the arrest of three nursery teachers in central Japan for allegedly abusing toddlers.

The case at the nursery in Susono, Shizuoka Prefecture, which also highlighted the municipality’s late disclosure and the nursery head’s alleged coverups, is “extremely regrettable” and “should not have happened,” health minister Katsunobu Kato told a news conference.

Police arrested the three women on Sunday on suspicion of committing abuse toward the children in June such as by hitting the toddlers and hanging them upside down by their feet.

