  • Of the 334 prefectural assembly members who admitted to past contact with the Unification Church, 279 belonged to the LDP and 11 to Komeito, a Kyodo survey showed. | REUTERS
    Of the 334 prefectural assembly members who admitted to past contact with the Unification Church, 279 belonged to the LDP and 11 to Komeito, a Kyodo survey showed. | REUTERS

  • Kyodo

  • SHARE

At least 334 out of 2,570 prefectural assembly members in Japan have had dealings with the Unification Church or its affiliates, with over 80% of them belonging to the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, a Kyodo News survey has found.

The November survey released Sunday shows that the influence of the religious group — under increased scrutiny for questionable practices such as soliciting financially ruinous donations from members and for its links with the LDP — is also widespread among regional politicians.

Candidates’ links with the contentious group are likely to be a major focus at unified local assembly elections slated for next spring.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW