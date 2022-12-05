  • A 3-year-old girl died of heatstroke in this van used by her kindergarten in Shizuoka Prefecture after being left inside for five hours on Sept. 5. | KYODO
    A 3-year-old girl died of heatstroke in this van used by her kindergarten in Shizuoka Prefecture after being left inside for five hours on Sept. 5. | KYODO

Shizuoka – A former principal of a kindergarten in Shizuoka Prefecture was referred to prosecutors Monday for alleged professional negligence resulting in death after a 3-year-old girl died of heatstroke in a van used by the school three months ago.

Police say that Tatsuyoshi Masuda, 73, who headed Kawasaki kindergarten in Makinohara, was responsible for China Kawamoto’s death on Sept. 5, after she was left behind on the van for about five hours. Three others were also referred to prosecutors over the case.

The Shizuoka Prefectural Police had been investigating if there were any problems regarding the school’s operation and its safety management system, based on documents recovered from their searches.

