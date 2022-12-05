CyberAgent Inc.’s Abema TV may have to restrict access to Japan’s World Cup game at midnight Monday, as runaway demand is pushing the streaming service to its limits.

Viewers were advised over the weekend that admission to watch the Japan-Croatia match may be restricted in order to ensure a stable service.

Abema holds the streaming rights to the Qatar tournament in Japan, and the national team’s unexpected progress out of the group stage has triggered a wave of interest and support. The youth-oriented streaming network hit a new usage high on Friday after Japan’s game against Spain, which was broadcast at 4 a.m. locally, CyberAgent President Susumu Fujita said on Twitter.