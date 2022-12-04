Three female teachers formerly employed at a nursery school in the city of Susono, Shizuoka Prefecture, were arrested Sunday for allegedly repeatedly abusing toddlers in their care.

Sachi Miura, 30, of Numazu, Shizuoka Prefecture, Kaori Komatsu, 38, of Susono, and Rie Hattori, 39, of Nagaizumi, also in Shizuoka, were arrested hours after police searched the private nursery near Mount Fuji earlier Sunday.

The arrests followed the city’s disclosure on Wednesday that the teachers were involved in 15 cases of alleged abuse between June and August, including holding the toddlers upside down by their feet, forcibly removing their pants and brandishing a cutter knife in a threatening manner.