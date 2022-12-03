Japan is set to to ¥43 trillion ($295 billion to $318 billion) for defense spending over five years starting in the next fiscal year, which begins in April, three sources with knowledge of the matter said Friday.

That would be a jump from the current five-year defense plan for spending ¥27.5 trillion, stoking worry about worsening one of the industrial world’s worst debt burdens, which amounts to twice the size of Japan’s annual economic output.

The new numbers marked a compromise between the defense and finance ministries, the three sources said. Until recently, the Defense Ministry had sought ¥48 trillion, while the Finance Ministry had multiple options centering around ¥35 trillion.