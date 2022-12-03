Three British men have been detained over their alleged involvement in a 2015 robbery that netted over ¥100 million ($742,000) worth of jewelry from a luxury shop in central Tokyo, an investigative source said Saturday.

The source said whether the three will be transferred to Japan is being discussed in Britain, which does not have an extradition treaty with Tokyo. They left Japan two days after the heist and were put on an international wanted list by Japanese police through the International Criminal Police Organization, or Interpol.

The men are suspected of taking 46 pieces of jewelry worth ¥106 million, including rings and pendants, after punching a male security guard and breaking display cases at Harry Winston’s shop in the Omotesando Hills commercial complex in Tokyo’s Shibuya Ward on the night of Nov. 20, 2015.