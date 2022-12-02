Issei Sagawa, a Japanese murderer known as the “Kobe Cannibal” who killed and ate a Dutch student but was never jailed, has died at age 73.
Sagawa died of pneumonia on Nov. 24 and was given a funeral attended only by relatives, with no public ceremony planned, his younger brother and a friend said in a statement.
The statement was issued by the publisher of a 2019 memoir written by Sagawa’s brother.
