  • Nissan Chief Executive Officer Makoto Uchida speaks during an interview in New York on Thursday. | BLOOMBERG
Nissan is pushing for more of a grace period in the implementation of a plan by U.S. President Joe Biden’s administration to speed adoption of electric vehicles while mandating more U.S. content.

The Japanese company and other carmakers have been urging the White House to adopt a more flexible approach to subsidy eligibility in the Inflation Reduction Act, which was recently passed into law. The measure provides generous incentives for selling EVs, but has stringent requirements on manufacturing and supply-chain sourcing.

“The IRA in the short term is challenging,” Nissan Chief Executive Officer Makoto Uchida said Thursday in an interview in New York. “Those regulations probably should have had some grace period.”

