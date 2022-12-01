Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy praised the German Parliament on Wednesday for passing a resolution that declared the death by starvation of millions of Ukrainians in 1932-33 to be a genocide.

The three parties in Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s governing coalition all voted in favor earlier in the day in the Bundestag, German media reported.

In November 1932, Soviet leader Joseph Stalin dispatched police to seize all grain and livestock from newly collectivized Ukrainian farms, including the seed needed to plant the next crop. Millions of Ukrainian peasants starved to death in the following months.