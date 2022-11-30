Japan is looking to buy up to 500 U.S.-made Tomahawk cruise missiles by the end of fiscal 2027, the Yomiuri daily reported Wednesday, as the country gears up to acquire a so-called counterstrike capability.

Prompted by rising concerns over nuclear-armed North Korea’s missile advancements and the breakneck speed of China’s military modernization, Japan is looking to prepare for a dramatic shift in its security strategy by revising a number of key defense documents and acquiring new means of counterattack such as the Tomahawk.

Wednesday’s report, citing multiple unidentified officials from both countries, said that Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and U.S. President Joe Biden had discussed the purchase of the Tomahawks during their bilateral meeting in Cambodia on Nov. 13. Biden reportedly indicated to Kishida that Japan was “a high priority” buyer for the weapons and emphasized his intention to steadily proceed with the possible sale.