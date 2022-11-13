  • South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol (left) speaks during a trilateral meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on the sidelines of the East Asia Summit in Phnom Penh on Sunday. | AFP-JIJI
    South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol (left) speaks during a trilateral meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on the sidelines of the East Asia Summit in Phnom Penh on Sunday. | AFP-JIJI

  • Kyodo, Reuters

Phnom Penh – The leaders of Japan, the United States and South Korea met Sunday in Cambodia with cooperation on dealing with North Korea’s missile and nuclear threat topping the agenda.

Ahead of the trilateral talks in Phnom Penh, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and U.S. President Joe Biden held talks bilaterally, according to the Japanese government.

