A Japanese court on Wednesday awarded ¥970,000 ($7,000) in damages to a woman who left a Tokyo high school after being admonished by its principal to do so in 2019 for violating a school rule that banned dating by its students.

The Tokyo District Court ruled the admonishment by Horikoshi High School was unlawful, saying it was beyond educational discretion and it effectively forced the woman to drop out of school. However, it also ruled the regulation itself was valid.

“Considering the school’s educational ideals and policies, the rule is reasonable in the context of social standards as a rule for making students focus on studies by banning dating,” said Presiding Judge Kazuhiro Murata in handing down the ruling.