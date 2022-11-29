Satoko Tachibatake is convinced she made the right decision in having her son, who has an intellectual disability, attend a regular school with classmates without disabilities, although doing so remains a rare step in Japan.

Like many other children with disabilities, Tachibatake’s 8-year-old son, Go, who has Down syndrome, was pointed toward a special needs school by local education authorities as he was judged to have difficulties communicating with words.

What made Tachibatake defy the recommendation was an encounter with a member of a group of parents who also have children with Down syndrome. The member said it is essential that such children associate with those without disabilities in order to function as capable adults later in life.