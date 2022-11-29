A government bill on relief measures for Unification Church victims will require groups soliciting donations to respect the free will of individuals and not make it difficult for them to make appropriate decisions, according to a draft of the bill approved by the Liberal Democratic Party on Tuesday.

The government presented the draft, which is aimed at helping people financially exploited by religious groups, such as the Unification Church, to the LDP and its junior coalition partner, Komeito, on Monday.

Failing to comply with a government ban on unfair solicitation, such as through “spiritual sales” of items for exorbitant prices, would result in a jail term of up to one year or a fine of up to ¥1 million ($7,220), according to the draft.