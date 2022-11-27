Attention is turning to Taiwan’s next presidential election in 2024 after the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) was thrashed at local elections on Saturday, with President Tsai Ing-wen’s move to focus on China backfiring with voters.

The main opposition party the Kuomintang (KMT) romped to victory in the mayoral and county elections, winning 13 of the 21 seats up for grabs, including the wealthy and cosmopolitan capital Taipei, in line with expectations.

None of those elected have direct say in policy on China.