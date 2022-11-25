  • Workers at Foxconn's iPhone factory in Zhengzhou, China, clash with riot police and other authorities on Wednesday. | AFP-JIJI
    Workers at Foxconn's iPhone factory in Zhengzhou, China, clash with riot police and other authorities on Wednesday. | AFP-JIJI
  • SHARE

At an iPhone factory in central China, thousands of workers clashed with riot police and tore down barricades.

In the southern city of Guangzhou, protesters broke out of locked-down buildings to confront health workers and ransack food provisions.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW