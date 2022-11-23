  • Advocates have said that anti-trans abuse has been mounting on Twitter since the Colorado nightclub shooting. | JASON HENRY / THE NEW YORK TIMES
Twitter Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk is restoring a string of accounts previously suspended for harassing transgender people, rolling back protections for the LGBTQ community as the country confronts the aftermath of a shooting in a Colorado gay club that left five people dead and dozens wounded.

Advocates say the shooting on Saturday highlights the potential real-world violence that can stem from rhetoric against the trans community. They noted that anti-trans abuse has been mounting on the platform since the shooting.

