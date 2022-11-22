Japan’s space agency said Tuesday it has given up on landing the country’s ultrasmall space probe on the moon after communication with the lander failed to stabilize following its launch last week.
The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency said the Omotenashi lander could not receive transmissions from Earth to correct its trajectory and position, as its solar cells kept facing away from the sun.
