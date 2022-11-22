  • Tatsuaki Hashimoto, team leader of the Omotenashi space probe project at JAXA, holds an online news conference on Friday. | KYODO
    Tatsuaki Hashimoto, team leader of the Omotenashi space probe project at JAXA, holds an online news conference on Friday.

Japan’s space agency said Tuesday it has given up on landing the country’s ultrasmall space probe on the moon after communication with the lander failed to stabilize following its launch last week.

The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency said the Omotenashi lander could not receive transmissions from Earth to correct its trajectory and position, as its solar cells kept facing away from the sun.

