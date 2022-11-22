  • Chiang Wan-an, Taipei mayoral candidate for the oppositions party Kuomintang (KMT), speaks at a rally ahead of the election in Taoyuan, Taiwan, on Saturday. | REUTERS
Chiang Wan-an was a teenager when his father sat him down to tell him about his heritage: he’s the great-grandson of Chiang Kai-shek, the Chinese nationalist leader who fought Mao Zedong’s Communists forces before fleeing to Taiwan and ruling it with an iron fist.

Now the younger Chiang, who was a corporate lawyer in the U.S. before entering Taiwan politics several years ago, is running for Taipei mayor in an election that could help restore the popularity of his famous ancestor’s political party, the Kuomintang (KMT).

