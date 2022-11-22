In a highly symbolic move, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris has become the highest-ranking American official to set foot on an island on the edge of the disputed South China Sea, a development likely to anger claimant Beijing.
As part of a three-day tour of the Philippines, Harris on Tuesday arrived on Palawan Island — the closest Philippine landmass to the hotly contested Spratly archipelago — where she delivered remarks on the importance of upholding international law and freedom of the seas, as well as on fisheries and environmental protection.
