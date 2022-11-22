  • North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (right) with his daughter as he inspects a new intercontinental ballistic missile, the Hwasong Gun 17, at Pyongyang International Airport in this photo released Saturday. | KCNA / KNS / VIA AFP-JIJI
    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (right) with his daughter as he inspects a new intercontinental ballistic missile, the Hwasong Gun 17, at Pyongyang International Airport in this photo released Saturday. | KCNA / KNS / VIA AFP-JIJI
  • SHARE

SEOUL – Although the unexpected appearance of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s daughter raised speculation that she could be a successor in the making, analysts say it would be an unprecedented uphill struggle in the male-dominated dynasty.

Each change at the top in North Korea has raised the prospect of a leadership vacuum or collapse of the Kim dynasty, which has ruled the country since its founding in 1948.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

RELATED