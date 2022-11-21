  • Jiji

Washington – Asako Okai, U.N. assistant secretary-general and director of the U.N. Development Program’s Crisis Bureau, has urged Japan to “take maximum leadership” when the country holds the Group of Seven presidency and a nonpermanent U.N. Security Council seat next year.

In light of deepening division in the world amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and U.S.-China rivalry, Okai said in a recent interview that she would like to see Japan lead member states in “coming up with a system that works.”

