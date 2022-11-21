  • A government jet on which Prime Minister Fumio Kishida traveled for his overseas visit to Southeast Asia, parked at Haneda Airport on Nov. 11 | KYODO
The Defense Ministry is promoting the use of environmentally friendly defense equipment, with the aim of balancing efforts to address environmental issues and to beef up the country’s defense capabilities.

Eco-friendly biofuel, called sustainable aviation fuel, or SAF, was used in a government jet carrying Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on his overseas visit to attend a Group of 20 summit and other international gatherings this month.

