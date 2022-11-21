  • Choi Woan-jong in his rented cubicle, called a goshi-won, in Seoul, in October. Unable to work and nearly out of money, he rents the 6.6-square-meter living space for 350,000 won ($243) a month. | REUTERS
    Choi Woan-jong in his rented cubicle, called a goshi-won, in Seoul, in October. Unable to work and nearly out of money, he rents the 6.6-square-meter living space for 350,000 won ($243) a month. | REUTERS
  • SHARE

SEOUL – In an upscale Seoul neighbourhood two years ago, a white Tesla Model X smashed into a parking lot wall. The fiery crash killed a prominent lawyer — a close friend of South Korea’s president.

Prosecutors have charged the driver with involuntary manslaughter. He blames Tesla.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW