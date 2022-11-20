  • Dating apps have become the most common way for Japanese couples who wed this year to first meet, according to a recent survey by an insurance firm. | BLOOMBERG
    Dating apps have become the most common way for Japanese couples who wed this year to first meet, according to a recent survey by an insurance firm. | BLOOMBERG

  • KYODO

  • SHARE

Dating apps have become the most common way for couples in Japan who wed this year to first meet, with about 1 in every 5, or 22.6%, of newlywed pairs finding love online, according to a recent survey by an insurance firm.

Online encounters overtook couples who met at work or school, which both came in at 20.8%, and those brought together by introductions from friends and acquaintances at 9.4%.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW