Dating apps have become the most common way for couples in Japan who wed this year to first meet, with about 1 in every 5, or 22.6%, of newlywed pairs finding love online, according to a recent survey by an insurance firm.
Online encounters overtook couples who met at work or school, which both came in at 20.8%, and those brought together by introductions from friends and acquaintances at 9.4%.
