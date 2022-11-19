  • Chinese leader Xi Jinping looks on during the handover ceremony at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Bangkok on Saturday. | AFP-JIJI
    Chinese leader Xi Jinping looks on during the handover ceremony at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Bangkok on Saturday. | AFP-JIJI
Bangkok – Chinese President Xi Jinping reiterated Beijing’s commitment to trade liberalization during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum summit in Bangkok that ended Saturday, but it is not yet clear which of the several frameworks being promoted by members will end up as the driver for regional economic integration.

Noting that “only openness, inclusiveness and win-win cooperation is the right way forward for humanity,” Xi said at an APEC summit session that China will continue working toward joining the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership free trade agreement to promote integrated development of the region.

