  • The area of Nara where former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was shot and killed while giving a campaign speech in July. | KYODO
A Japan district court has decided to reduce the length of the psychiatric evaluation of the man suspected of shooting former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, reversing an earlier extension of the process, Kyodo News reported on Friday.

Tetsuya Yamagami, an unemployed 42-year-old, has been identified by police as the suspect who approached Abe during a campaign speech in the city of Nara on July 8 and opened fire with a handmade gun.

