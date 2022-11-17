  • The remnants of a Russian rocket in Mykolaiv, Ukraine, on Tuesday. Ukraine’s Defense Ministry said it shot down 73 of more than 90 Russian cruise missiles aimed at Kyiv and other cities on Tuesday. | GETTY IMAGES / VIA BLOOMBERG
The blast that killed two people in Poland near its eastern border put Ukraine’s air defenses under the spotlight as Kyiv’s allies face growing pressure to deliver more aid to fend off intensifying Russian attacks.

NATO and Poland attributed the incident to Ukrainian forces trying to shoot down the scores of rockets fired on Tuesday in one of Russia’s biggest barrages during the war, which could potentially spur more deliveries of anti-air weapons by western nations.

