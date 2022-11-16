  • Smoke rises in the distance, amid reports of two explosions, seen from Nowosiolki, Poland, near the border with Ukraine on Tuesday. | STOWARZYSZENIE MOJE NOWOSIOLKI / VIA REUTERS
    Smoke rises in the distance, amid reports of two explosions, seen from Nowosiolki, Poland, near the border with Ukraine on Tuesday. | STOWARZYSZENIE MOJE NOWOSIOLKI / VIA REUTERS

  • AFP-JIJI

  • SHARE

Przewodow, Poland – Poland on Wednesday said a deadly blast that killed two people in a village near the border with Ukraine was likely caused by a stray Ukrainian air defense missile launched against a Russian barrage.

Polish President Andrzej Duda played down international fears of a further escalation in the war in Ukraine saying there was “no indication that this was an intentional attack on Poland.”

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

RELATED