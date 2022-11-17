  • Police officers work at the site after explosions in Przewodow, a village in eastern Poland near the border with Ukraine, on Wednesday. | REUTERS
    Police officers work at the site after explosions in Przewodow, a village in eastern Poland near the border with Ukraine, on Wednesday. | REUTERS
  • SHARE

Poland had started to bolster its air defenses long before a stray missile landed just inside its border on Tuesday, but a robust shield for the skies along NATO’s eastern flank is still a long way off after decades of neglect following the Cold War.

The missile that hit Poland appears to have been fired by Ukraine’s air defenses rather than a Russian strike, NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg said on Wednesday.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

RELATED