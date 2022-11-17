  • Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi visit a mangrove seeding area as part of the G20 Summit in Nusa Dua on the Indonesian resort island of Bali on Wednesday. | POOL / VIA REUTERS
Nusa Dua, Indonesia – Prime Minister Fumio Kishida appears to have failed to make the diplomatic impact he was hoping for at the just-ended Group of 20 summit to help turn around his declining political fortunes at home.

Kishida had envisioned pitching his vision of a “world without nuclear weapons” at the G20 gathering in Indonesia, a theme behind his choice of Hiroshima as the venue for the Group of Seven summit that Japan is set to host next year.

