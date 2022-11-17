  • Major film production companies have sued individuals for uploading minuteslong edited versions of their films on video-sharing sites without permission. | GETTY IMAGES
    Major film production companies have sued individuals for uploading minuteslong edited versions of their films on video-sharing sites without permission. | GETTY IMAGES

  • Kyodo

  • SHARE

The Tokyo District Court on Thursday ordered a man and woman to pay ¥500 million in damages to 13 major film production companies for uploading minuteslong edited versions of their films known as “fast movies” on video-sharing sites without permission.

It was the first court decision in Japan on the amount of damages to be awarded for such unauthorized uploads. The defendants, both in their 20s, already received suspended sentences for violating copyright law in November, and did not contest the legality of their actions in the civil case.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

RELATED