The Tokyo District Court on Thursday ordered a man and woman to pay ¥500 million in damages to 13 major film production companies for uploading minuteslong edited versions of their films known as “fast movies” on video-sharing sites without permission.
It was the first court decision in Japan on the amount of damages to be awarded for such unauthorized uploads. The defendants, both in their 20s, already received suspended sentences for violating copyright law in November, and did not contest the legality of their actions in the civil case.
