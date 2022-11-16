  • Former U.S. President Donald Trump announces that he will once again run for the White House during an event at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida, on Tuesday. | REUTERS
Embattled former U.S. President Donald Trump threw his hat into the ring for the 2024 White House race Tuesday — an announcement that will reverberate across Japan, where fears of American isolationism surged under his presidency.

“America’s comeback starts right now,” Trump, 76, told a throng of supporters gathered at his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida in a widely anticipated move.

