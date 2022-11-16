The World Health Organization noted this year that anxiety and depression increased by 25% across the globe in just the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic. And researchers have continued to find more evidence that the coronavirus wreaked havoc on our mental health.
In a 2021 study, more than half of American adults reported symptoms of a major depressive disorder after a coronavirus infection. The risk of developing these symptoms — as well as other mental health disorders — remains high up to a year after you’ve recovered.
