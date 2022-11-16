  • Health concerns, grief from losing loved ones, social isolation and the disruption of everyday activities are a recipe for distress. But compared with those who managed to avoid infection, people who got sick with COVID-19 seem to be much more vulnerable to a variety of mental health problems. | JON HAN / THE NEW YORK TIMES
    Health concerns, grief from losing loved ones, social isolation and the disruption of everyday activities are a recipe for distress. But compared with those who managed to avoid infection, people who got sick with COVID-19 seem to be much more vulnerable to a variety of mental health problems. | JON HAN / THE NEW YORK TIMES
  • SHARE

The World Health Organization noted this year that anxiety and depression increased by 25% across the globe in just the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic. And researchers have continued to find more evidence that the coronavirus wreaked havoc on our mental health.

In a 2021 study, more than half of American adults reported symptoms of a major depressive disorder after a coronavirus infection. The risk of developing these symptoms — as well as other mental health disorders — remains high up to a year after you’ve recovered.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW