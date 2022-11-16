Matsuyama, Ehime Pref. – A group of Vietnamese technical interns whose former employer failed to pay them a total of ¥27 million ($194,000) for overtime Wednesday exposed the illegally long hours they were made to work and called for the money to be paid.
Koshimizu Hifukukogyo in Seiyo in the western prefecture of Ehime, where the women in their 20s to 40s were employed, indicated on Nov. 7 that it will declare bankruptcy after initially saying it would gradually pay between ¥2.2 million and ¥2.6 million to each trainee, including compensation for late payment.
