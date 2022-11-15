  • The Defense Ministry plans to develop unmanned underwater vehicles to lay and sweep mines. | KYODO
    The Defense Ministry plans to develop unmanned underwater vehicles to lay and sweep mines. | KYODO

  • Kyodo

  • SHARE

Japan plans to develop unmanned underwater vehicles to lay and sweep mines, aiming to attain maritime superiority in the event of a contingency near the country’s southwestern Nansei Islands chain, a source close to the matter said Monday.

The plan comes as the Defense Ministry seeks to ramp up the use of drones to support missions of the ground, maritime and air branches of the Self-Defense Forces.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW