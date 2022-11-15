  • The Japanese economy shrank in the July-September quarter amid the yen's slide and a resurgence of COVID-19 infections. | BLOOMBERG
Japan’s economy shrank in the three months through September, as the historic slide in the yen inflated its import bill and a resurgence of COVID-19 cases cooled spending.

Gross domestic product contracted at an annualized pace of 1.2% in the third quarter, slipping into reverse for the first time since last year, the Cabinet Office reported Tuesday. Economists had expected an expansion of 1.2%.

