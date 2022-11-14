  • U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, a Democrat, celebrates in Las Vegas on Sunday after narrowly defeating Republican challenger Adam Laxalt. | REUTERS
    U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, a Democrat, celebrates in Las Vegas on Sunday after narrowly defeating Republican challenger Adam Laxalt. | REUTERS

  • Reuters

  • SHARE

Democrats took a victory lap on Sunday after retaining control of the U.S. Senate, defying Republican hopes for a “red wave” in the midterm elections, and turned their attention to Georgia where a run-off contest could strengthen their hand in Congress.

Democratic leaders portrayed the better-than-expected performance as vindication of their agenda and a rebuke of election denialism and extremist candidates on the right, even as Republicans edged toward control of the House of Representatives with a handful of key races yet to be called.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW