  • Yoshiyuki Tsuchiya checks on his La France pears in Tendo, Yamagata Prefecture, on Sept. 6. | KAHOKU SHIMPO
  • Kahoku Shimpo

As Japan’s domestic consumption of goods is set to drop due to a declining population, the government is now turning to overseas markets for the nation’s farm products, aiming to expand annual agricultural exports to ¥5 trillion in 2030.

Fruits produced in Japan, which are highly valued worldwide, could be the key to increasing exports. Fruit producers in the Tohoku region are seeking ways to cultivate new markets and expand their sales channels overseas.

