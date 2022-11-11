Even as Japan largely learns to live with the virus, a recent spike in COVID-19 cases has prompted the government to consider measures in the event a potential eighth wave of infections is even larger than the seventh.
The government announced Friday that it will allow prefectures to declare a medical state of emergency if coronavirus infections soar above the level of the last, record-setting seventh wave and threaten to inundate the health care system, whereby citizens will be asked to “voluntarily” reduce risks, such as by teleworking or staying away from congested areas.
