    An electric screen displays a notice about COVID-19 safety measures in Tokyo on Friday. | REUTERS
Even as Japan largely learns to live with the virus, a recent spike in COVID-19 cases has prompted the government to consider measures in the event a potential eighth wave of infections is even larger than the seventh.

The government announced Friday that it will allow prefectures to declare a medical state of emergency if coronavirus infections soar above the level of the last, record-setting seventh wave and threaten to inundate the health care system, whereby citizens will be asked to “voluntarily” reduce risks, such as by teleworking or staying away from congested areas.

