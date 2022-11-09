ROYAL OAK, Michigan/ATLANTA, Georgia – Americans on Tuesday cast the final ballots in closely fought elections that will determine whether Republicans win control of Congress, which would give them the power to block much of President Joe Biden’s agenda in the next two years.
Motivated by concerns about high inflation and crime, voters were poised to usher in an era of divided government in Washington, despite warnings from Democrats about the erosion of abortion rights and the undermining of democratic norms.
