Washington – The U.S. government plans to deploy an aircraft carrier in the Sea of Japan in a show of force if North Korea carries out its first nuclear test in years, sources with knowledge of the matter have said, adding any decision is expected to be taken in alignment with Japan and South Korea.

The administration of President Joe Biden is also preparing to draft a U.N. Security Council resolution in a bid to strengthen sanctions on North Korea, while releasing a statement with the other Group of Seven industrialized nations to condemn Pyongyang, the sources said Monday.

