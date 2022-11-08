  • A Type-03 intermediate-range surface-to-air missile | GSDF / VIA KYODO
Japan is planning to remodel its existing surface-to-air guided missiles so that they can intercept hypersonic glide weapons, which are believed to be under development by countries such as China and Russia, according to a source familiar with the matter.

The government aims to begin mass production of the remodeled Type-03 intermediate-range guided missiles deployed by the Ground Self-Defense Force by fiscal 2029 starting in April that year, after updating their launch software by fiscal 2026, the source said Monday.

