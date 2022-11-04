Almost everyone in Washington wants to be a China hawk now, making it a lonely town for some well-placed skeptics.
With U.S.-China ties at a low ebb and Chinese President Xi Jinping securing a precedent-breaking third term in office, the administration of U.S. President Joe Biden is maintaining its sharp-edged approach toward China with everything from new export controls on high-tech chips to warnings about a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this support page.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.