  • U.S. President Joe Biden visits IBM's campus in Poughkeepsie, New York, on Oct. 6. | ERIN SCHAFF / THE NEW YORK TIMES
    U.S. President Joe Biden visits IBM's campus in Poughkeepsie, New York, on Oct. 6. | ERIN SCHAFF / THE NEW YORK TIMES
  • SHARE

By imposing sweeping restrictions on semiconductor exports to Beijing, Washington has brought the hammer down on Chinese leader Xi Jinping’s ambition to transform his country into a technological powerhouse.

The unprecedented controls, intended to prevent China from getting and producing leading-edge chips, may have far-reaching implications as Washington seeks to slow Beijing’s technological and military rise and weighs imposing even more onerous restrictions.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW