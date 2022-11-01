  • The kanji meaning blue-green has been gaining popularity in names for both boys and girls in recent years. | GETTY IMAGES
    The kanji meaning blue-green has been gaining popularity in names for both boys and girls in recent years. | GETTY IMAGES

  • Kyodo

  • SHARE

Ao and Himari were Japan’s most popular names given to boys and girls, respectively, between January and September this year, an education service provider said Tuesday.

Benesse Holdings conducted a survey in which it ranked kanji characters most commonly used in naming a total of 297,000 babies born to its customers.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW