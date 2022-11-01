  • South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol lays a flower at a makeshift memorial for the victims of the deadly Halloween crowd surge, outside a subway station in Seoul's Itaewon district Tuesday. | AFP-JIJI
  • Bloomberg, Reuters

As South Korea investigates its deadliest civilian crowd crush incident, experts say the density of people packed in a narrow and restricted alley may have reached a level that made such a disaster almost inevitable.

However, proper crowd and traffic control by South Korean authorities could have prevented or at least reduced the surge of Halloween partygoers in alleys, safety experts said on Monday.

